John Hlophe temporarily barred from JSC interviews

The court handed down the judgement on Friday morning, following an application by the Democratic Alliance (DA) calling for his recusal from the JSC.

Hlophe was sworn in as a member of Parliament in June and then designated by the National Assembly as one of the six members to sit on the JSC.

But the DA and other civil society organisations were against this.

The DA approached the court, arguing that it was irrational for Hlophe to serve on a body that interviews judges for vacancies and disciplines members of the judiciary.

Parliament impeached the former Western Cape Judge President in February after the Judicial Service Commission found him guilty of gross misconduct.

The charge stemmed from his attempt in 2008 to influence two Constitutional Court judges to rule in favour of former president Jacob Zuma in his arms deal corruption case.

The DA welcomed the ruling, saying it is a major step in safeguarding the independence and credibility of the country's judicial system.

The party's national spokesperson, Karabo Khakhau described the win as a landmark victory for the DA and the integrity of South Africa’s judiciary.

"The court’s decision affirms our position and strengthens the fight to maintain the highest standards of integrity within our judiciary.

An impeached judge, found guilty of gross misconduct, should not hold a position on the JSC, a body entrusted with the responsibility of selecting judges and upholding the highest standards of judicial integrity.

This ruling is a major step in safeguarding the independence and credibility of our judicial system.

Allowing Dr. Hlophe, who was impeached after a long and contentious legal process, to influence the selection of future judges would have severely damaged public trust in our judiciary and compromised the principles that uphold our democracy," says Khakhau.

