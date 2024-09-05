 DA in court to challenge Hlophe’s appointment to JSC
DA in court to challenge Hlophe’s appointment to JSC

Updated | By Bulletin and Newswatch

The Democratic Alliance's legal representative has urged the National Assembly to reassess the appointment of Judicial Service Commission representatives. 

Western Cape Judge President Justice John Hlophe
YouTube: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

The Western Cape High Court is hearing the party's application opposing the appointment of John Hlophe to the Judicial Service Commission. 

 

Hlophe, the former Western Cape Judge President, was impeached earlier this year after being found guilty of gross misconduct.  

 

He is the first judge to be impeached in South Africa. 


Advocate Ismail Jamie has argued that an impeached judge should not select members of the judiciary or handle JSC matters due to a conflict of interest.

 

"The national assembly did not exercise any discretion at all. That is unlawful decision-making. It has failed to make its choice in the public's interest and in a way that protects the courts to ensure their independence, impartiality and dignity."     


