Buthelezi: Water waste costing KZN billions

MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi revealed this during his budget policy speech at the KZN Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

He says the alarming loss of purchased water is a challenge that is severely compromising water security for the province's communities.

Buthelezi says the province is losing water due to infrastructure failures, illegal connections, metering inaccuracies and unaccounted-for water.





READ: Weather warnings issued for KZN

"The province, already grappling with the pressures of population growth, climate change, and unequal distribution of water resources, is further burdened by this significant wastage.

"The consequences of this water loss are far-reaching. It places an immense strain on water resources, exacerbates water scarcity, and increases the cost of water treatment and distribution. Moreover, it deprives municipalities of essential revenue, hindering their ability to provide adequate water services to communities."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)