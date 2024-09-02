Investigations underway after massive blaze at Hibberdene resort
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Ray Nkonyeni Municipality says investigators are still trying to establish the cause of a blaze that gutted parts of a holiday resort on the south coast.
The Ray Nkonyeni Municipality says investigators are still trying to establish the cause of a blaze that gutted parts of a holiday resort on the south coast.
A fire broke out on Saturday at Anchors Aweigh in Hibberdene and, fuelled by strong winds, spread across several units.
The blaze reportedly started when a resident tried to light a fire for a braai.
It took firefighters at least eight hours to bring the flames under control.
READ: Fire guts parts of south coast resort
Municipal spokesperson Simon April says the complex has 167 properties with thatched roofs.
"Unfortunately, we don't know the cost of the damage, but we can confirm that seven structures and two vehicles were burnt down."
He says the affected residents and holiday makers have been moved to other accommodation.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)
Show's Stories
-
Durbanites pleased with the Virginia Airshow
Plus, the Durban weather came through with sunny skies...Carol Ofori 36 minutes ago
-
Did anyone else notice this after the Springbok game?
The sound guy catches Rassie Erasmus' attention with an impressive dive ...Carol Ofori an hour ago