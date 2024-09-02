Investigations underway after massive blaze at Hibberdene resort

A fire broke out on Saturday at Anchors Aweigh in Hibberdene and, fuelled by strong winds, spread across several units.

The blaze reportedly started when a resident tried to light a fire for a braai.

It took firefighters at least eight hours to bring the flames under control.





Municipal spokesperson Simon April says the complex has 167 properties with thatched roofs.

"Unfortunately, we don't know the cost of the damage, but we can confirm that seven structures and two vehicles were burnt down."

He says the affected residents and holiday makers have been moved to other accommodation.





