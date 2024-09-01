Fire guts parts of south coast resort

Paramedics from Med-Evac Ambulance Service were called to Anchors Aweigh last night to reports of a fire.





It’s understood that strong winds in the area cause the blaze to spread to several units.





Two cars were also damaged.





"We had high winds things were flying everywhere resulting in several units to catch a light. Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation and there was a lack of water. Luckily there was no serious injuries,” says Spokesperson, Lana Van Zyl.





