Investigations underway after N2 crash kills IFP member





It is understood the driver, the sole occupant of the car, was declared dead at the scene.

In a statement, the party says a vehicle that's part of its presidential fleet was involved in a crash on Saturday on the N2 near Stanger.

The IFP says its President, Velenkosini Hlabisa, visited the family of the deceased driver on Saturday evening to convey his condolences.

The party says it won't reveal the name of the deceased out of respect for the family's privacy.

It says circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear

















