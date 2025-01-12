Investigations underway after N2 crash kills IFP member
Updated | By Newswatch
The IFP says investigations are underway into the cause of a
North Coast crash that has claimed the life of one of its members.
The IFP says investigations are underway into the cause of a North Coast crash that has claimed the life of one of its members.
It is understood the driver, the sole occupant of the car, was declared dead at the scene.
In a statement, the party says a vehicle that's part of its presidential fleet was involved in a crash on Saturday on the N2 near Stanger.
The IFP says its President, Velenkosini Hlabisa, visited the family of the deceased driver on Saturday evening to convey his condolences.
READ:KZN Premier: Women must not tolerate abuse
The party says it won't reveal the name of the deceased out of respect for the family's privacy.
It says circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Durban Super Giants captain shares exclusive SA20 insights
Keshav Maharaj joins the East Coast Breakfast squad to share his exclusi...East Coast Breakfast 2 days, 2 hours ago
-
Get hired in 2025: In-demand jobs and skills in SA
Ready to thrive in the 2025 job market? Here are the top in-demand jobs ...Stacey & J Sbu 2 days, 4 hours ago