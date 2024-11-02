Investigation underway after security officer Killed in Durb

Emergency services responded to last night's shooting incident on Chris Hani Road.





ALS paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, says they found the on-duty guard in a critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.





READ: Three critical, 1 dead in two separate accidents - KZN North





"Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilize the man however he went into a state of cardiac arrest. Despite best efforts by Paramedics the man unfortunately passed away on the scene.





At this stage the events leading up to the shooting is unknown however SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further.



