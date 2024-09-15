Five killed in fiery Mpumalanga car crash

A group of six people were travelling on the D2945 between Mgobobodzi and Madadeni on Sunday morning.





Five of the victims were burnt beyond recognition, while a sixth person is in a critical condition in hospital.





A spokesperson for the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Moeti Mmusi, said the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.





"Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Mr Jackie Macie is once again pleading with motorists to be cautious on the road in order to reduce deaths and injuries from road crashes.





"Macie says people must all respect the rules of the road. With greater caution and considerate driving, more lives will be spared. We must all play our part to bring an end to the devastation that tragedies like these bring to families and communities.”





