Inmate who escaped Boksburg prison rearrested

Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo

The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed the re-arrest of an inmate from Boksburg Correctional Centre.

Martin Jackson escaped from the prison on Wednesday.


Jackson is serving a 20-year sentence for robbery, theft, and possession of a firearm with ammunition.


He was admitted to the facility in April 2015.


Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Jackson was apprehended and returned to custody on Thursday. 


"This swift apprehension demonstrates the Department’s commitment in ensuring that all inmates serve their sentences as mandated by the courts. 


"The Department of Correctional Services is conducting a full investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the escape and to prevent future incidents.


"The inmate will now face additional criminal charges related to the escape."


