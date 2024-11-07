Inmate breaks out of Gauteng correctional facility
Updated | By Bulletin
A dangerous inmate has broken out of Boksburg Correctional Centre in Gauteng.
The Department of Correctional Services says Martin Jackson is serving a 20-year sentence for robbery, theft, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.
It's not clear how he escaped.
The department's Singabakho Nxumalo says they are trying to track him down.
"Correctional Services is working with other law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend Martin Jackson.
"The public is urged to remain vigilant and call upon anyone with information on the escapee’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or a correctional facility."
