Two suspected hitmen killed in police shootout

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they were tripped off that the suspects were allegedly en route to target a taxi owner in Mahlabathini.

Their vehicle was spotted in the area and police teams signalled to them to pull over last night.

"The driver stopped in the middle of the road, however in split seconds, two occupants of the vehicle got out the vehicle and opened fire at the direction of the police,” says Netshiunda.

READ: IPID to probe fatal shooting of cop in Boboy

“Tactical astute police officers returned fire, and a shootout ensued.

“During the resultant shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded. Three firearms and ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects. Preliminary investigations have confirmed that one of the firearms was reported stolen at Macekane Reserve in Mtunzini in January 2024."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)