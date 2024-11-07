Two suspected hitmen killed in police shootout
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Two
suspected hitmen have been shot and killed in a shootout with police in
Zululand.
Two suspected hitmen have been shot and killed in a shootout with police in Zululand.
Provincial SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they were tripped off that the suspects were allegedly en route to target a taxi owner in Mahlabathini.
Their vehicle was spotted in the area and police teams signalled to them to pull over last night.
"The driver stopped in the middle of the road, however in split seconds, two occupants of the vehicle got out the vehicle and opened fire at the direction of the police,” says Netshiunda.
READ: IPID to probe fatal shooting of cop in Boboy
“Tactical astute police officers returned fire, and a shootout ensued.
“During the resultant shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded. Three firearms and ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects. Preliminary investigations have confirmed that one of the firearms was reported stolen at Macekane Reserve in Mtunzini in January 2024."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Photographer captures Durban beach rescue of tourist
We rarely take time to recognise the heroes of our beaches, our lifeguar...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
Couple find wallet at airport and restore our faith in humanity
The spirit of humanity, kindness, and goodwill is alive and well.Carol Ofori 2 hours ago