Ward 34 residents vote for ‘better service delivery’

They voted in a by-election on Wednesday following the resignation of DA councillor Bobby Maharajh.

Independent candidate Andrew Akkers, the African Movement Congress, the ANC, the DA, and the MK Party are contesting the election.

Newswatch spoke to some residents at a voting station.

"I have hope that my vote will make a change in this place. I hope they will create job opportunities," said one man.

Another local says the area faces many challenges.





"They know what the plight is here; it’s crime, drugs, how the drug lords can't get caught and our electricity bills. A person with four people pays R9,000 per month; that is unheard of. So, please, whoever is the ward councillor, hear our plea."

Resident Danusha Makan-Marahaj, who's also the CPF chairperson in the area, says residents care less about who wins the by-election and more about getting service delivery.

"We were let down in the last two terms by our ex-councillor. We face a lot of challenges; it is more service delivery and that all impacts on crime. The overgrown verges, unkept parks and gardens."

The IEC says the voter turnout for the ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 41.9%.

