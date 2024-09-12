Call for increased police visibility in crime-ridden Cato Manor

This after a murder suspect was killed in a shootout with police in the Ridgeview area near Bellair Road on Wednesday morning.

CPF chairperson Mandla Xulu says the community is battling high crime levels, including robberies and drug-related offences.

An MK Party member was gunned down near a creche in June.





READ: Murder suspect killed in a shootout in Cato Manor

The following month, a private security officer was killed on Nubian Avenue.

Xulu says one area that needs improvement is police patrols.

"We really need police officials to deploy more cops and upgrade the police station in Cato Manor. This will increase the number of resources at the station in the fight against crime."





