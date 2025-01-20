Inanda CPF warns of escalating violence

Twelve suspects linked to the murders of five men are due to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police discovered their bodies on Friday.

It is understood that they had been abducted from their homes and hacked to death.

READ: 12 suspects nabbed for Inanda mass murder

Community Policing Forum chairperson Mbongeni Phewa says residents are demanding the release of the 12 suspects who they claim were protecting the community in the mob justice attack.

"The community will carry on attacking these guys, most of them are well known. It is due to these drugs they are using; they are just doing wrongs that is why the community has changed their minds into listening to anybody. All the relevant stakeholders even government they need to just get up and come on board to see what it is they can do."





