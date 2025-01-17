12 suspects nabbed for Inanda mass murder
Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the
murder of five men in Inanda.
The bodies were found on Friday morning in the Bhambayi area.
They had multiple stab wounds.
It is believed the victims, aged between 19 and 26, were attacked with a bush knife.
It is understood they were abducted from their homes in Bhambayi at around midnight.
One of the victims had an arm chopped off.
KZN SAPS Robert Netshiunda says the motive of the killings is yet unknown.
"The suspects are still being processed. Their details, as well as their first court appearance, will be known in due course. The suspects are believed to be members of a certain forum in the community. More arrests cannot be ruled out."
