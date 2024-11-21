Imbali residents shaken by granny’s murder

*The following story contains details of violence against the elderly and may be triggering to some readers.





Two weeks ago, the 81-year-old was allegedly strangled to death at her home in Imbali.

An 18-year-old suspect, believed to be his grandson, will appear in the local court on Thursday for a formal bail application.

He is facing a charge of murder.





"When we heard loud screams, we rushed to the scene to find out what transpired, and the state we found the granny in was appalling. We then phoned the police,” the victim's neighbour, Nompumelelo Madiba, told Newswatch.

"When the suspect was interrogated about the situation, different versions of his story sparked suspicion. He did not even call the police to the scene. He just ran away, and he was found by his brother hiding in the vicinity of Edendale Mall."





