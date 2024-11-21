3 suspected hijackers killed in Mariannhill

Police say they allegedly hijacked a vehicle loaded with home appliances on Tuesday.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they traced the vehicle to Klaarwater Hostel on Wednesday night.

"When police approached the area they spotted the identified bakkie and signalled for the driver to stop, however, the driver chose to ignore police’s instructions and sped off and police gave chase.





READ: Three men gunned down in Newtown

"During the high-speed vehicle chase, the suspects started firing shots at the police and a shootout ensued.

"The suspect’s vehicle came to a standstill at the corner of Henry Penington and Ndwandwe streets in Klaarwater, Mariannhill. Three suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the shootout and were found in possession of two firearms whose serial numbers were filed off, as well as several rounds of ammunition.

"Apart from a police vehicle which had bullet holes on the bonnet, no police officer was injured during the shootout."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)