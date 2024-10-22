IFP says close to appointing King Cetshwayo mayor

The position has been vacant for four months after former mayor Thami Ntuli was appointed KwaZulu-Natal Premier.

Speaking in Durban on Monday, IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa assured residents that there are no functionality issues.





He says the party is following due process in selecting the new mayor.

"The IFP has council Dlamini, who is a deputy mayor and currently is the acting mayor. What gives us peace is that the deputy mayor is on the ground and is continuing the good work done by the honourable premier."





