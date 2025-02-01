'I will not be silenced', says Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

She appeared in court this week on charges of incitement to commit terrorism, and two counts of incitement to commit public violence for her role in the violence experienced in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021.





In a statement, Zuma-Sambudla, who is also an MK Party member of Parliament, said she will not be silenced.





She said the charges against her are politically motivated and no one will stop her from standing up for her father.





The 42-year-old said she wears the charges as a badge of honour, knowing that she stands on the right side of history.





"For years, I remained silent, even when my father was attacked, ridiculed, and insulted. I endured the pain of witnessing his political persecution while standing by as the daughter of a statesman,





"However, enough is enough! I refuse to be silent any longer. I will stand up for my father as any loving daughter would. Like my mother, Kate.





"I will fiercely protect my father, with the strength, love, and resilience instilled in me.





"The case brought against me four years later is nothing more than a blatant attempt to intimidate me into silence," Zuma-Sambudla added.

The case resumes in court next month.





