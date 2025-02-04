Hunt for suspects involved in N2 cash heist

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says two security guards were assaulted and robbed of their firearms in the vicinity of the NPC cement factory.

The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

"During the robbery, the suspects fired several shots, and three bystanders were reportedly shot and injured. The suspects fled the scene through the Bayview area, and on Silverglen Drive, they shot and injured a private security guard who gave chase.





READ: Woman killed in N2 cash heist

“The suspects allegedly shot towards a minibus taxi which they reportedly attempted to hijack. A woman was shot and died; another woman, who was walking along the road, was also shot and injured."

The Road Traffic Inspectorate says the N2 remains closed.





