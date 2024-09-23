Call for public help into Highflats mass murder probe

Seven members of the Khambule family, including three children, were laid to rest over the weekend.





They were shot execution-style in the Highflats area.





Speaking at their funeral yesterday, Madlopha-Mthethwa urged those with information to come forward.





"The sad part is that we as a society, we are stabbing ourselves with our own spear, by protecting criminals and not reporting them to the police.





There are fewer criminals than us. That's why we always say let's come together as a community to fight against them."





