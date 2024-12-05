Slain KZN teacher killed in heist teacher ‘passionate, kind
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
The family of a KwaZulu-Natal teacher who was killed by cash-in-transit robbers says she was a passionate and kind person.
Bonisiwe Maphumulo unintentionally knocked down one of the robbers while driving past the heist scene in Richards Bay yesterday.
The other robbers then opened fire on her car before abandoning the robbery.
They hijacked another vehicle and fled.
Maphumulo's family have urged police to quickly track down her killers.
Meanwhile, teachers’ union SADTU says it's devastated by her death, saying Maphumulo was a dedicated teacher and union member.
Provincial Secretary Nomarashiya Caluza says the killing has again put the spotlight on the high levels of crime in the country.
"It is so unfortunate the level of crime in South Africa, and all the time it affects innocent people because she was just driving to work like everyone else."
