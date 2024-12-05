Slain KZN teacher killed in heist teacher ‘passionate, kind

Bonisiwe Maphumulo unintentionally knocked down one of the robbers while driving past the heist scene in Richards Bay yesterday.

The other robbers then opened fire on her car before abandoning the robbery.

They hijacked another vehicle and fled.

Maphumulo's family have urged police to quickly track down her killers.





READ: KZN Education shocked by award-winning teacher's killing

Meanwhile, teachers’ union SADTU says it's devastated by her death, saying Maphumulo was a dedicated teacher and union member.

Provincial Secretary Nomarashiya Caluza says the killing has again put the spotlight on the high levels of crime in the country.

"It is so unfortunate the level of crime in South Africa, and all the time it affects innocent people because she was just driving to work like everyone else."





