Hot weather leaves eThekwini water supply strained
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The eThekwini Municipality says the weekend's
scorching heat has strained its water supply.
The eThekwini Municipality says the weekend's scorching heat has strained its water supply.
On Saturday, Durban’s temperatures reached a high of 35 degrees, while Pietermaritzburg and Richards Bay soared to 40.
The city says the average water consumption rose to 298 litres per person per day, exceeding the international average of 173 litres per person.
READ: Heatwave sends thousands to Durban beaches
Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana says they are aware of water supply interruptions in areas supplied by the Durban Heights, Wiggins, Hazelmere, Amanzimtoti and Midmar Systems.
"Residents are requested to use water sparingly to help build sufficient water levels at the critical points in all affected systems. Water tankers have been dispatched to supply affected communities."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)
Show's Stories
-
What does it mean? Understanding SA's weather warning system
Are you wondering what a yellow level four weather warning is? Or has a ...Stacey & J Sbu 18 minutes ago
-
Guy shares his friend's Temu purchase fail
This is why you should always check the dimensions or specifications of ...Danny Guselli an hour ago