Hot weather leaves eThekwini water supply strained

On Saturday, Durban’s temperatures reached a high of 35 degrees, while Pietermaritzburg and Richards Bay soared to 40.

The city says the average water consumption rose to 298 litres per person per day, exceeding the international average of 173 litres per person.

Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana says they are aware of water supply interruptions in areas supplied by the Durban Heights, Wiggins, Hazelmere, Amanzimtoti and Midmar Systems.

"Residents are requested to use water sparingly to help build sufficient water levels at the critical points in all affected systems. Water tankers have been dispatched to supply affected communities."

