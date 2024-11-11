Home invasion leaves elderly Durban woman hospitalised
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
An elderly Durban woman has been hospitalised after she was assaulted during a home invasion on Monday.
Medics say they arrived at the property in Glenwood to find she had suffered various injuries from being hit and kicked.
The woman is believed to be in her 70s.
Police are investigating.
It comes as a Bluff man says he's still living in fear despite his attacker being handed down a lengthy sentence for robbery.
Edward Gribben was left battered and bruised after confronting an intruder over a year ago.
The 73-year-old was hit with garden shears over the head and arms. He managed to press the panic button as he fought back.
The robber, Andile Mkhize, was sentenced to 15 years last month.
Gribben says he still carries the trauma.
"There is still little bit paranoia, you know, any little sound at night I get up and go have a look. I never used to lock anything but now I lock everything up, it made me very paranoid, my life won’t be the same again."
