: Elderly woman assaulted during home invasion in Phoenix

KZN VIP spokesperson Gareth Naidoo says they were called out to the home in Westham on Friday night.

Naidoo says they were taken to a woman who was injured and severely traumatized.

"The 83-year-old was assessed on scene by KZN VIP Medics for injuries, after being beaten by suspects as they demanded valuables. The elderly female was conducting her daily chores when she heard noises from the lounge area and was confronted by two male suspects," says Naidoo.

"The female was then tied up by the suspects and dragged into a room where she was locked in, whilst they ransacked the home. The suspects managed to evade arrest with an undisclosed number of valuables."

