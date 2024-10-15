Home Affairs disciplines 31 officials in 3 months

The cases have resulted in a range of sanctions, including criminal prosecution, dismissal, suspension without pay and final written warnings.





In a statement, the minister said the actions reflect the department’s commitment to enforcing ethical governance and accelerating disciplinary and criminal sanctions against officials engaged in maladministration.





The officials faced transgressions relating to irregular recruitment, and violations of the Citizenship Act as well as the Immigration Act.





“While we are committed to empowering the many officials who uphold ethical governance and dignified service delivery within Home Affairs, we have zero tolerance for unethical conduct or corruption,” Schreiber said.





“As our accelerated action against errant conduct demonstrates, officials who fail to heed this message will soon find themselves out of Home Affairs and on their way to prison.”





Schreiber said the department is even more determined to pursue digital transformation to close opportunities for manual and paper-based processes to be exploited towards corrupt ends.





“Digital transformation holds the key to uprooting corruption in our systems while enhancing the efficiency of service delivery.”





