Former RAF official sentenced to 10 years for corruption
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
A former Road Accident Fund
official has begun serving a 10-year prison sentence for corruption.
A former Road Accident Fund official has begun serving a 10-year prison sentence for corruption.
Nobuhle Magwaza was arrested in 2020 after demanding a gratification of half a million rand from a claimant.
The Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court sentenced the 45-year-old claims officer on Monday.
READ: RAF concerned over frequency of scholar transport crashes
"The claimant had a pending claim of 2.7 million. Initially, she demanded that in order for her to fast-track the process of her claim, she must pay R50,000 up-front. Then R450,000 will be paid once this claim is processed," said KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo.
"Magwaza accepted the money, and that’s when Hawks members quickly arrested her and recovered that money."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
New Marriage Bill: What it means for South Africans
The new Marriage Bill promises equality, inclusivity, and a unified syst...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
WATCH: "George, where is the shoe? I don't have the shoe"
Uh, that awkward moment you fail to surprise your better half or get cau...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago