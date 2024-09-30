Home Affairs ‘to digitise all services’ in next five years

Dubbed Home Affairs at Home, it will allow South Africans to access routine services online instead of going to a Home Affairs branch.

Minister Leon Schreiber says budget cuts have led to the department having less than 40% of the staff required to service South Africans across the country.

“After years of budget cuts, Home Affairs now only has 40% of the staff required to provide adequate services under the current model that requires every client to physically visit offices for even the most routine transactions. The existing business model is not financially sustainable nor future-proof and needs to be replaced by a new model that enables clients to access our services wherever they are.





"Digital transformation is also essential for Home Affairs to play our catalytic role in pursuing the apex priority of the government of national unity, which is to grow the economy to create jobs. In order to attract millions more tourists as well as the investment and skills our economy desperately needs, antiquated, inefficient and paper-based red tape must go.”





