Home Affairs deports 95 Libyans arrested in Mpumalanga

They're scheduled to leave South Africa from the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport on Saturday morning in a flight that's been paid for by the Libyan Government.

ALSO READ: NPA withdraws case against 95 Libyan nationals





This week, the NPA withdrew charges against the Libyans after being arrested at an illegal military training camp in White River in July.





Home Affairs says it will ensure the country’s immigration laws are respected and observed.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)