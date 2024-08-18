Home Affairs deports 95 Libyans arrested in Mpumalanga
Updated | By Newswatch
The Department of Home Affairs says the 95 Libyans who were arrested in Mpumalanga are set to be deported.
They're scheduled to leave South Africa from the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport on Saturday morning in a flight that's been paid for by the Libyan Government.
ALSO READ: NPA withdraws case against 95 Libyan nationals
This week, the NPA withdrew charges against the Libyans after being arrested at an illegal military training camp in White River in July.
Home Affairs says it will ensure the country’s immigration laws are respected and observed.
