NPA withdraws case against 95 Libyan nationals
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo
The state has withdrawn the case against the 95 Libyan nationals who were arrested at a secret military training camp in Mpumalanga.
They were arrested near White River after police received a tip-off.
The men briefly appeared in the White River Magistrates Court on Thursday, where they were charged with a single count of contravention of the Immigration Act.
Speaking to the SABC, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the state's evidence was insufficient to prosecute the suspects.
“After the National Prosecuting Authority looked at the evidence contained in the docket and the representations made by the lawyers of the accused, a decision was taken for the charges to be withdrawn against all of the accused.
“Going forward, the administration process is going to be taken in order for them to be deported back to their countries.”
Defence lawyer Nico du Plessis welcomed the decision.
“They are very happy that the matter has been withdrawn against them. That is also what we expected. Home Affairs is busy taking over. We are busy with the arrangements. I understand there is a possibility that they will be out of the country within the next 48 hours.”
