Fraudulent refugee applications increasing, says Home Affairs
Updated | By Bulletin
The Department of Home
Affairs says there's been a surge in fraudulent refugee asylum applications.
Deputy director-general Thulani Mavuso has told his department's portfolio committee in Parliament that stricter laws are needed to curb illegal immigration.
He said the White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection, gazetted in April, will establish a stronger legal framework for refugee protection and asylum processes.
READ: Home Affairs officials arrested for selling IDs, passports
"The approval rate of asylum seekers as confirmed refugees is sitting just below 6%, so about 94%t of those who claim asylum, those cases are found maliciously unfounded or abusive claims."
