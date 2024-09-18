Fraudulent refugee applications increasing, says Home Affairs

Deputy director-general Thulani Mavuso has told his department's portfolio committee in Parliament that stricter laws are needed to curb illegal immigration.

He said the White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection, gazetted in April, will establish a stronger legal framework for refugee protection and asylum processes.

"The approval rate of asylum seekers as confirmed refugees is sitting just below 6%, so about 94%t of those who claim asylum, those cases are found maliciously unfounded or abusive claims."

