Analyst: MKP needs strategy for growth

The party, which was established by former president Jacob Zuma, is hosting a rally at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday to mark its one-year anniversary.

In the May general elections, the MKP became the third-largest party in the country, surpassing the EFF and defeating the ANC in KZN.

Political expert Levy Ndou says the party has had a significant impact on politics, despite the majority of its votes coming from KwaZulu-Natal.

"It will depend on the programmes that the party might develop. Those have the potential to attract other members. At the same time, it will also depend on the kind of leadership the MK Party has. If they have strong leaders, that are able to mobilise and recruit, you will see a lot of growth," said Ndou.

"However, if they're unable to manage the party and maintain unity, we will therefore start seeing the influence of the MK party diminishing."

Speaking ahead of the Sunday's official programme in Durban, national organiser, Joe Ndlela says there are plans to build the party as they gear up for the local government elections in 2026.

"We are highly infiltrated. It’s a fact. If that was not a factor uMkhonto WeSizwe would be one of the most organised political organisations in the country. What I'm tasked with is to ensure that I build very strong internal structures, branches, and members who are disciplined, committed, and who are there to serve. That is what we have committed to."

Zuma is expected to deliver the official address on Sunday afternoon.

