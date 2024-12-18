Hlabisa: 42 000 applications made to register spazas

He announced on Wednesday that the registration deadline for vendors and other food-handling outlets has been extended to February 28th next year.





Hlabisa addressed the media on Wednesday morning, outlining an action plan in response to the recent spate of deaths linked to foodborne illnesses.





A 21-day deadline for vendors to register their businesses in the municipalities where they operate was set after a national disaster was declared.





It's after the deaths of at least 23 children were linked to foods they had eaten from spaza shops.





Hlabisa says significant progress has been made.





"Nineteen thousand three hundred and eighty-six applications have been approved."





Hlabisa says they're aware of the obstacles faced by those wanting to register





"We are however extra aware that others have just stayed away and ignored the directive to register."





