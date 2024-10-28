Hit on Ntuzuma teacher ‘ordered from prison’

In July, two gunmen shot Duduzile Khumalo in front of Grade R pupils in her classroom at Phikiswayo Primary, north of Durban.

Police say an inmate from Westville Prison has been positively identified as the mastermind behind her murder.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says it's understood that Khumalo was a key witness in a case involving the prisoner.

Two others are due to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

"The actual shooter and the one who played the role of a spotter were arrested on Thursday. A firearm believed to have been used to kill the teacher was found at the residential premises of the suspected trigger-puller.

"The jacket which he was wearing during the commission of the crime was also found. The already incarcerated suspect will also be charged accordingly."

The KZN Education Department has welcomed the arrests.





