High traffic volumes expected to flow into KZN on Friday
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The N3 Toll Concession says it is expecting a surge in traffic coming into KwaZulu-Natal from Friday and throughout the weekend, with Christmas just around the corner.
The N3TC says there will be continued high police visibility on the route and has cautioned drivers to be responsible.
Operations such as stop-and-searches, as well as drug and alcohol screenings, will be conducted.
The concession's Thania Dhoogra says they've recorded an increase in road accidents on the busy stretch.
READ: Traffic chaos on N3 Van Reenen Pass
"More than 80% of all crashes on the N3 Toll Route are the result of human error, including driver negligence, distractions, speeding, recklessness, fatigue and/or an aggressive driving style.
“The consequences of these human errors are far-reaching and could be largely avoided by obeying traffic laws, paying attention, and driving responsibly - to save lives rather than a few minutes of your time."
