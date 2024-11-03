High fire danger warning in Western KZN amid heat wave

This will affect areas in Kokstad, Inkosi Langalibalele and Newcastle.





It follows a heat wave warning, with persistently high temperatures in NORTHERN KZN, which will persist until tomorrow.





Forecaster Sihle Dlamini says residents should avoid starting unnecessary fires.





"It's advised you don't make fire in open areas or leave fires unattended and avoid throwing cigarette buds onto open field. In terms of the heatwave, it is advised that you stay cool and hydrated.





"Wear protective clothing and apply sunscreen," says Dlamini.