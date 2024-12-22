High Court denies MKP bid to reinstate Hlophe on JSC

The Western Cape High Court dismissed the party's application for leave to appeal an interim order preventing him from being a member of the JSC.





Hlophe had been forbidden from taking part in any JSC activities while parliament's decision to appoint him to the body was being reviewed.





In the DA's application for an immediate interdict, it argued parliament did not take a rational decision in appointing Hlophe after he was impeached for gross misconduct earlier this year.



