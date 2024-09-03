Hibberdene resort still picking up pieces after massive blaze

Fanned by powerful winds, the flames tore through Anchors Aweigh, leaving eight homes completely gutted. It reportedly broke out when a resident tried to start a braai.

Although no injuries were reported, several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation. Four residents were displaced.

The community has set up a fund to help those who lost their homes. Ian Holtzhausen has several tenants at the resort.

He says they're waiting for insurance companies to finalise their assessments before repairs can begin.

"We still haven't been able to assess the financial implications. Each unit is privately owned and there is an insurance levy that will cover for fire. At the moment, our body corporate, our resort manager and everyone else are banding together to ensure everybody has accommodation."





