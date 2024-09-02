Fund set up after fire devastates South Coast resort

The blaze reportedly started when a resident tried to light a fire for a braai on Saturday.

It spread to several thatched structures.

The fire is said to have taken eight hours to contain.

Seven housing units and two cars were destroyed.

Local community leader and CPF chair Ibrahim Shaik says that although those affected were moved to alternative accommodation, four permanent residents were left without a home.



" Most of these houses that were burnt were holidaymakers that have holiday flats in the South Coast. We are doing a collection for food, and they have also lost their clothes and shoes.





READ: Fire guts parts of south coast resort

“Many people are pouring in with help and support. In my community group, Hibberdene, there are about 350 people, and a fund has been set up, and donations have been dropped off at the gates of Anchors Aweigh."