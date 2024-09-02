Fund set up after fire devastates South Coast resort
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The South Coast community of Hibberdene says it's created a fund to help those who lost their homes during a fire at a local resort.
The South Coast community of Hibberdene says it's created a fund to help those who lost their homes during a fire at a local resort.
The blaze reportedly started when a resident tried to light a fire for a braai on Saturday.
It spread to several thatched structures.
The fire is said to have taken eight hours to contain.
Seven housing units and two cars were destroyed.
Local community leader and CPF chair Ibrahim Shaik says that although those affected were moved to alternative accommodation, four permanent residents were left without a home.
" Most of these houses that were burnt were holidaymakers that have holiday flats in the South Coast. We are doing a collection for food, and they have also lost their clothes and shoes.
READ: Fire guts parts of south coast resort
“Many people are pouring in with help and support. In my community group, Hibberdene, there are about 350 people, and a fund has been set up, and donations have been dropped off at the gates of Anchors Aweigh."
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
How to stream East Coast Radio from abroad
Here's how you can stay in the loop with East Coast Radio - no matter wh...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
South Africans share their favourite animals on social media
South Africans celebrating after a Springbok win is everyone's favourite...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago