Hibberdene community ‘overwhelmed’ with support following fire

"Members of the community themselves have brought in clothes, shoes, and food and dropped them off at the gate. Businesspeople have come in,” said Ibrahim Shaik from the Community Policing Forum.

The community in Hibberdene set up a fund to help those left homeless after a blaze gutted eight units on Saturday.

Five people suffered smoke inhalation.

Shaik said four residents were left without a roof over their heads.





"They've been moved into alternative accommodation. Immediately food and clothes were arranged by the community. Donations came in."

He said that they will be meeting with the insurance company to discuss the way forward.

"Assessments are going on with the insurance companies. I'll be attending a meeting with the trustees on Friday to assess what the companies are going to do in terms of the losses, in terms of the building insurance, and the household contents."





