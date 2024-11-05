One killed in N3 crash near Hammarsdale
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
There was a fatal crash on the N3 near Hammarsdale, west of Durban, on Tuesday.
A car and a small truck collided head-on in the afternoon.
Emergency services say the driver of the car died at the scene.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says he was trapped in the wreckage.
"Rescue workers and eThekwini Firefighters used the jaws of life and other hydraulic equipment to cut the man free.
"The truck driver sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised on scene by ALS paramedics before being transported to hospital."
