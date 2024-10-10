Parts of KZN to feel the heat

Forecaster Ayanda Ntsele says the heatwave threshold in the north-western area is 34 degrees.

She says they are expecting temperatures to climb above that level.

"Over the north-western parts, we are expecting temperature of 34 degrees and higher from Friday, Saturday and Sunday. So, with the heatwave, we normally advise people to avoid being out in the sun.

“When you are exposed to the sun, please apply sun protection and stay hydrated, and drink as much water as possible. Avoid strenuous activity, such as outdoor sports especially for schools."

