Health minister to visit KZN for NHI discussion
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
KwaZulu-Natal is the next stop on a series of
roadshows to discuss the implementation of the National Health Insurance Act.
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi will meet with
health professionals at the UKZN in Durban on Thursday.
He will be joined by KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane and other officials.
The department’s Foster Mohale says the NHI is meant to pave the way for improved access to healthcare for everyone.
He says Thursday's discussions will address concerns around the new reform.
"The primary objective of the NHI reforms is directed at unifying the current fragmented health system.
“This country-wide stakeholder engagement programme also targets communities, ordinary people and healthcare providers who stand to benefit most from the first implementation of the NHI."
