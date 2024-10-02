KZN Health vows to engage management at embattled Wentworth Hospital
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal says it will engage the management at Wentworth Hospital, south of Durban, following a protest by community members.
On Tuesday, disgruntled residents marched against the poor level of patient care, long waiting hours and staff behaviour.
They handed over a memorandum to the hospital's CEO, giving management an ultimatum of two days to respond to their grievances.
The Health Department's spokesperson, Sandile Shabalala, says the department will share the memorandum with relevant authorities once it receives it.
"To engage one, the work purpose will speak for itself. Two, the district office of eThekwini and then we give responses according to the memorandum."
