KZN Health vows to engage management at embattled Wentworth Hospital

On Tuesday, disgruntled residents marched against the poor level of patient care, long waiting hours and staff behaviour.

They handed over a memorandum to the hospital's CEO, giving management an ultimatum of two days to respond to their grievances.





READ: Wentworth community march for better services at local hospital

The Health Department's spokesperson, Sandile Shabalala, says the department will share the memorandum with relevant authorities once it receives it.

"To engage one, the work purpose will speak for itself. Two, the district office of eThekwini and then we give responses according to the memorandum."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)