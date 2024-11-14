Health Minister says most provinces lack health inspectors

"I can assure you that there are a few municipalities who hired inspectors as per that act,” he told MPs.

“The Johannesburg city itself, where most of these issues, has got only eight health inspectors. That is a droplet compared to the size of that city and what needs to be done; others do not even have one, and that is the problem that the country needs to solve."

He said measures have been put in place to increase food safety awareness in communities.

"The issues of food and food safety [have been] going on as long as human beings are alive. It is not only the communities. On Monday the NICD, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases brought together doctors around the country and workshop them because a number of doctors have never experienced organophosphate poisoning. They might not know how to treat it, so they even are being mobilised to understand the nature of this problem."









