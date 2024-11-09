Sharp rise in KZN's smoking rates sparks concern

A study has shown an increase in figures between 2017 and 2021.

The Africa Centre for Tobacco Industry Monitoring and Policy Research says smoking rates climbed from 14% to 20% in the province.

The organisation's Lekan Ayo-Yusuf has described the increase, particularly among youth and women, as shocking.

"We also found an increase that was much more among those who are unemployed. So, it could be the stress or the fact that the tobacco industry is targeting poor people and female smokers in KwaZulu-Natal."

He says the study also found that cigarette smoking in KZN increased after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There are [more] local manufacturers in KZN than in any other province in South Africa. They are actually producing relatively cheaper cigarettes that you would find in the market."

Public hearings on the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill are expected to continue in KZN until Sunday.

The draft legislation is aimed at regulating the use, packaging, and marketing of tobacco products.

