Hawks investigate Ntshavheni for corruption
Updated | By Bulletin
Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya has confirmed ongoing
investigations into Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni's tenure
as Ba-Phalaborwa municipal manager in Limpopo.
Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya has confirmed ongoing investigations into Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni's tenure as Ba-Phalaborwa municipal manager in Limpopo.
Ntshavheni faces claims of corruption tied to a 2008/2009 accounting contract worth R2.5 million, alleged to have been awarded irregularly.
Lebeya says the Hawks previously probed the case in 2021.
He says they will present the findings to the National Prosecuting Authority once investigations are complete.
READ: DA urges Ramaphosa to axe Ntshavheni
"Currently, with regard to that case of Ba-Phalaborwa, the Prosecuting Authority has given certain directives of what needs to be looked at. There are different layers in the Prosecuting Authority that can provide direction,” said Lebeya.
Several political parties have called on the President to take action against Ntshavheni.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: What's your Life Anthem?
Which iconic song is your life's anthem? Take our quiz to find out if yo...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Lawyers in KZN allegedly used AI to fake legal references
A Pietermaritzburg-based law firm is facing the music for allegedly usin...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago