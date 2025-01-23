Hawks investigate Ntshavheni for corruption





Ntshavheni faces claims of corruption tied to a 2008/2009 accounting contract worth R2.5 million, alleged to have been awarded irregularly.

Lebeya says the Hawks previously probed the case in 2021.

He says they will present the findings to the National Prosecuting Authority once investigations are complete.

READ: DA urges Ramaphosa to axe Ntshavheni

"Currently, with regard to that case of Ba-Phalaborwa, the Prosecuting Authority has given certain directives of what needs to be looked at. There are different layers in the Prosecuting Authority that can provide direction,” said Lebeya.

Several political parties have called on the President to take action against Ntshavheni.

















