DA urges Ramaphosa to axe Ntshavheni

It follows a News24 report that the Hawks have finalised an investigation into Ntshavheni over corruption linked to a fraudulent R2.5 million tender she awarded as a municipal manager in 2009.

The matter is currently awaiting a decision on prosecution by the National Prosecuting Authority.

"We insist the President heeds the remarks of Judge Muller surrounding the repugnant and devastating R2.5 million tender in Ba-Phalaborwa, while Ntshavheni was municipal manager. Mr President, South Africans deserve better than the growing list of crooks in your Cabinet. Do better,” said the DA's Dianne Kohler Barnard.









