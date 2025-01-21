DA urges Ramaphosa to axe Ntshavheni
Updated | By Newswatch
The DA has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, urging him to take swift action against Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
It follows a News24 report that the Hawks have finalised an investigation into Ntshavheni over corruption linked to a fraudulent R2.5 million tender she awarded as a municipal manager in 2009.
The matter is currently awaiting a decision on prosecution by the National Prosecuting Authority.
"We insist the President heeds the remarks of Judge Muller surrounding the repugnant and devastating R2.5 million tender in Ba-Phalaborwa, while Ntshavheni was municipal manager. Mr President, South Africans deserve better than the growing list of crooks in your Cabinet. Do better,” said the DA's Dianne Kohler Barnard.
