Hawks investigate former Miss SA contestant's mother

Anabela Rungo was detained in Cape Town yesterday.

Home Affairs says that Rungo showed blatant disregard for the legal consequences of her actions.





The department withdrew her South African documentation in September, claiming it had been fraudulently obtained.





Her daughter, Chidimma Adetshina, withdrew from the Miss SA pageant in August amid allegations that she was not South African - which prompted an official investigation into the status of her citizenship.





The department has said in a statement that after being declared undesirable - Rungo defied the ban on her stay in South Africa - using a Mozambican passport.





Adetshina’s child was also found in Rungo’s care at the Cape Town property yesterday [Saturday].





Home Affairs says Social Development and the police’s Child Protection Unit have been roped in – as fraud investigations continue.



