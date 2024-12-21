Hawks and Metro crack down on drug dealers

They arrested two suspects on Marine Drive on the Bluff after being tipped off.

Around 45 grams of what is believed to be cocaine were seized as well other items all valued at R80 000.

On the same day, the Hawks nabbed another two suspected dealers near Scottburgh.

They confiscated various types of drugs including rock cocaine and crystal meth.





Simphiwe Mhlongo is from the Hawks. " We recieved information about the drug dealing then we conducted our own undercover operations. We will be acquitting their bail application soon."